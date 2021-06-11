Bhubaneswar: Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radha Mohan breathed his last at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Friday. He was 78.

The eminent social worker and retired professor in Economics was suffering from bronchial asthma and other age-related ailments. He was admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital after he complained of respiratory problems. He was admitted to the ICU where he was being treated for the past few days for pneumonia.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a tweet condoled the death of Professor Radha Mohan. “Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radhamohan. An economist turned environmentalist he had distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers,” Patnaik said.

Professor Radha Mohan retired as Principal of SCS College in Puri before taking over as Odisha Information Commissioner.

Both he and his daughter Sabarmati were conferred the Padma Shri in 2020 for their contribution to agriculture sector.

The father-daughter duo is well known for transforming a vast barren area into lush farming land in Nayagarh district. In 1988, they bought the piece of land in the interior of Nayagarh district in the face of opposition. And now, about 36 hectares of this degraded land boasts rare varieties of trees including 500 different types of paddy and 700 indigenous varieties of seeds. The transformation has been possible through organic techniques. They also founded ‘Sambhav’, a resource centre for farmers to learn organic techniques.

PNN