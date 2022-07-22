Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s export turnover has more than doubled during the last five financial years, MSME minister Pratap Keshari Deb told the state Assembly Friday.

Replying to an unstarred question of BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, the minister said the total export turnover from Odisha was Rs 52,677.09 crore in the financial year 2017-18, which was increased to Rs 1,27,197.66 crore during 2021-22.

Barring the financial year 2018-19, the export from the state recorded a positive growth on each passing year, he said.

The total export from the state stood at Rs 48,119.60 crore in 2018-19, which was increased by 7.53 per cent to Rs 51,742.32 crore in 2019-20 and again by 55.42 per cent in 2020-21 to Rs 80,419.33 crore.

Further, the export turnover from Odisha witnessed a growth of 58.17 per cent during the last financial year.

As per the reply, metallurgical, minerals, engineering/ chemical allied, marine and software products are the major contributors to the state’s export turnover.

Odisha has exported metallurgical products worth Rs 86,726.64 crore, minerals of Rs 19,374.27 crore, engineering/ chemical allied products of Rs 15,496.37 crore and Rs 4,462.08 crore marine products during the last year.

To enhance exportation from Odisha, the state government has been implementing the Odisha Export Policy-2014 and also drafted required amendments to the policy, which is under examination now, said the minister.

IANS