Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday discharged patient who was the first COVID-19 positive case in the state after he tested negative. According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the patient, a resident of this city was discharged after he completely recovered.

The Health and Family Welfare Department in a statement said, “The first COVID-19 positive case, belonging to Bhubaneswar who was being treated at Capital hospital has recovered and he has tested negative for the virus. He is being discharged. Active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 3. Congratulations to the medical team at Capital Hospital.”

Odisha has so far reported five COVID-19 cases and the fast recovery of two patients have validated the statements of Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the government on COVID-19 who had earlier said that 95 per cent of the coronavirus patients develop mild problems and recover.

The fifth case COVID-19 positive was reported a couple of days back and the person is a resident of Surya Nagar. The entire Surya Nagar locality has now been sealed and officials are trying to find out how many people the patient had contacted before he tested positive for COVID-19. It should also be stated here that the person did not have any travel history.

PNN