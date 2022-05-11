Bhubaneswar: The first of its kind Sculpture Park earlier constructed at Kalinganagar locality of Bhubaneswar ran down in less than four years owing to lack of proper upkeep. Residents are reluctant going to the open-air park as it has become unusable, a source said.

A number of projects are being taken up by the state government to develop and beautify the Capital City. On the contrary, some of them fail due to lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned.

The sculpture park is now covered with wild grass and other unwanted plants. Termite dunes are seen in the park housing poisonous snakes. Some miscreants have sold the waste materials used in the artistic sculptures. Gradually, the park has become den for anti-socials.

According to the source, the open-air park was constructed with collaboration between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Artists Network Promoting Indian Culture (ANPIC). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated it in 2018, November 20.

Several artworks based on theme ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ were erected in the park. As many as 21 sculptures were made with around 50 tons of waste materials collected from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack twin cities. The sculpture park was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 5 crore and it spread over an area of five acres of land.

At least 14 skilled persons from different countries like Spain, South Africa, England, Germany, Argentina, Australia and France including seven others from within the country had created the sculptures from waste materials of aluminium, zinc, iron and plastic as well.

It is said to be the country’s first international art symposium.

PNN