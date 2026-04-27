Berhampur: The district administration in Odisha’s Ganjam Monday launched free auto-rickshaw ambulance services to ferry pregnant women and children below the age of one year from remote areas to nearby health centres.

The ‘Nirikhyana Sathi’ initiative was inaugurated by Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vassan at Mangalpur village.

The district administration will provide the ambulance fare from the Red Cross funds, Vassan said.

The ‘Nirikhyana’ programme was launched by the Ganjam district administration in 2023 to facilitate free ultrasound test facilities for pregnant women.

A total of 247 villages in 12 blocks have been identified for the free ambulance services. Around 100 auto-rickshaws would be engaged for the purpose, said Bhabani Shankar Mishra, the chief district medical officer (CDMO).

Following the launch of ‘Nirikhyana’, the maternal mortality rate (MMR) and neonatal mortality rate (NMR) has reduced significantly in the district, the collector said.

PTI