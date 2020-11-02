Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by the Governor House official sources Monday morning via Twitter.

Taking to Twitter the sources wrote, “Hon’ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested”.

Professor Lal has been admitted to SUM COVID-19 Hospital in Bhubaneswar City for treatment, the sources added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished the Governor a speedy recovery and good health.

Patnaik tweeted, “Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Hon’ble @GovernorOdisha Prof Shri Ganeshi Lal ji after testing positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health”.

PNN