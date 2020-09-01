Konark: The world-famous Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district reopened Tuesday after remaining closed for more than five months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The authorities of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) held a discussion with the district administration and then took the decision to reopen the architectural marvel black pagoda for public as per the unlock-4 guidelines of the central government as well as state government.

However, all the guidelines issued by the central and state governments will be strictly followed on the premises. Thermal screening of visitors will be conducted at the entry point, it was learnt.

Similarly, manual booking of tickets at the site have been stopped for the time being. Visitors will pay the ticket price online and to facilitate this sign boards with QR code have been installed at the entrance.

The ASI authorities are learnt to have taken some measures to manage crowd inside the site. Not more than 4,500 visitors will be allowed into the site a day. Of them, 2,500 visitors will be allowed entry in the first half while the rest of them in the second half.

PNN