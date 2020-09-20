Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s Krushi Bhawan, located at the heart of Bhubaneswar, has emerged as People’s Choice winner in Social Good category at the prestigious AZ Awards 2020, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Sunday.

In a Twitter statement, the CMO wrote, “Odisha’s architectural marvel #KrushiBhavan has added another feather to its hat, emerging as People’s Choice Winner in #SocialGood category at the prestigious #AZAwards20. This award is dedicated to farmers & artisans of #Odisha, the inspiration behind design of this building.”

This sustainable architectural structure based on typical Ikkat saree pattern which was conceptualised and executed by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) reflects Odisha’s cultural heritage.

Notably, the façade of the office building of Department for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment has been designed using pigmented bricks signifying geographical diversity of the region.

The Rs 70 crore project was commissioned in 2013. Studio Lotus, a Delhi based architectural firm, designed the project. The building opened for public September 20, 2018.

Krushi Bhawan became India’s first government building to feature in Dezeen – a prestigious international journal on architecture in August this year. It was also shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Award, in 2019. In February, it had bagged Surface Design Awards 2020 in the categories of Public Building Exterior, Public Building Interior and Supreme Winner.

PNN