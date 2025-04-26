Rourkela: Kuarmunda, a small town in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, observed a 12-hour bandh Saturday in protest against the Pahalgam attack.

As a mark of protest against the April 22 bloodbath, residents voluntarily shut down shops and business establishments in a show of solidarity with the nation.

They also demanded the construction of a martyrs’ memorial to honour the 26 victims.

“We condemn the killing on the basis of religion. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi take the strongest action against the culprits,” one of the protestors said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, during his visit to the city said, “I want to assure the country that a befitting reply would be given under the leadership of the PM and the Union Home Minister.”

He condemned the incident, calling it “a cowardly attack on the country’s innocent people.”

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan echoed similar sentiments, assuring that the Centre would take stringent action against the culprits.

He also claimed that the Odisha government had initiated steps to deport Pakistani nationals from the state.

BJP supporters also held a procession in Rourkela city protesting the terror attack.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the local administration condemning the incident at Pahalgam,” Raghunathpalli MLA Durga Charan Tanti said.

