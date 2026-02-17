Bhubaneswar: Attacking the BJP government in Odisha, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Tuesday said the law and situation is in a ‘dreadful’ state.

Patnaik, who was the five-time CM of the state, made the statement while replying to a question on incidents of mob lynching in different parts of Odisha.

“I think you’ve heard me saying time and time again that the law and order situation under this government is in a dreadful state. Nowhere in our country, in the whole of India, you get such reports of what is happening on law and order and violence, except in Odisha,” he told reporters outside the assembly.

The BJP dismissed the criticism, claiming that the law and order situation in Odisha has improved significantly in the last two years under the BJP government, with stronger policing, faster response, and stricter action against criminals.

“It is unfortunate that Naveen Patnaik is levelling false allegations for personal benefit, ignoring the visible improvements on the ground,” state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told PTI.

“The BJP government remains committed to ensuring peace, safety, and justice for every resident of Odisha,” he said.