Bhubaneswar: After the announcement of bypolls made by Election Commission of India (ECI) for 65 Assembly constituencies in various states, major political parties in Odisha have fuelled the process for selection of candidates for Balasore Sadar and Tirtol seats.

Also read: All eyes on Tirtol Assembly constituency seat after Bishnu Charan Das’s demise

Congress party has shortlisted six candidates for Tirtol Assembly constituency and has picked Nabajyoti Patnaik – son of PCC president Niranjan Patnaik as first choice for Balasore Sadar.

Talking to media persons Sunday, Congress leader Suresh Routray said that his party has started campaigning in these two constituencies. “We will positively win the bypolls in these two constituencies and raise our number in the Assembly from 9 to 11,” he asserted.

Congress has formed a committee to supervise the bypolls in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar constituencies. State Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal had formed a committee July 13 and entrusted Jatani MLA Suresh Routray for monitoring the bypoll in Tirtol and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati for Balasore Sadar.

PNN