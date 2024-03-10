Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan zoo authorities in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Sunday launched the ‘Night Out at Zoo’ initiative.

This is an educational experience for visitors to learn about the wildlife inhabiting the zoo, the zoo authorities informed.

“Nandankanan launches a new innovative educational programme ‘Night Out at Zoo’ today. This is an outstanding educational programme in which participants can learn about wonderful nighttime adaptations of nocturnal animals when the forests and their diverse inhabitants come to life,” the zoo authorities wrote on X.

The ‘Night Out at Zoo’ programme will exclusively take place Sundays, with a maximum of 20 participants permitted per day, as confirmed by a zoo official.

To enhance the visitor experience, the zoo authorities will provide battery-operated vehicles at no additional cost.

Interested people must register online via the Nandankanan website (www.Nandankanan.Org) to participate in the programme, with a registration fee of Rs250 per participant.

During the programme, participants are not permitted to carry any bags or luggage. Additionally, officials have said videography and photography are strictly prohibited.

PTI