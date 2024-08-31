Bhubaneswar: The new excise policy in Odisha allows musical performance and orchestra in licensed liquor shops in Odisha, an official release said. But no dance performance will be allowed in licensed liquor shops, it said.

The new excise policy will be implemented from September 1

“No dance performance will be allowed in any ‘ON’ shop premises. However, the ‘ON’ shops may conduct musical performance or orchestra within their licensed premises after obtaining necessary permission under Odisha Excise Rules, 2017,” the new policy released Friday said.

Odisha Excise Policy (excise fee, duty and margin structure along with regulatory guidelines) will be implemented from September 1.

The new policy also said that no new IMFL ‘OFF’ shop shall be sanctioned in the state during 2024-25 fiscal.

The new excise policy also mentioned that no new ‘ON’ shop license shall be granted for rural areas for the year 2024-25, except three-star and above category hotels and beer parlours would be allowed to sell beer.

Stating that the new policy aims to prevent illegal liquor trade and create public awareness about alcohol, the policy said that 57 ‘ON’ shops which have not been renewed in the current financial year will not be renewed.

The MGQ (Minimum Guaranteed Quantity) factor which increased every year will not be increased this year, it said, adding that the state government has set up a special fund to create mass awareness against drug addiction.

The policy also provides for new recruitment, training of staff and provision of more vehicles along with the establishment of new centres to curb illegal liquor trade and crack down on smuggling.

PTI