Bhubaneswar: Budding tennis player Sohini Mohanty won Friday the Asian U-14 girls’ singles titles at the Asian U-14 tennis tournament organised by the AITA in Sonipat, Haryana. It was an overall good show from the Odisha girl who has been playing consistently in the national circuit in her age group.

Sohini played very well in the summit clash of the tournament to defeat Priyanka Rana of Gujarat 6-4, 7-5. It was an even match, but the student of Farhan Ali was better in the crucial points and that helped her to win the tie and the title in straight sets. Sohini defeated a number of higher-ranked players en route to the singles crown.

It should be stated here that only a few days back Sohini had won an AITA Super Series doubles title in another tournament in Hyderabad.