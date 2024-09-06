Odisha, known for its rich cultural heritage, is also making waves in the sports arena. The state’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering sportsmanship is evident across a range of disciplines. From the historic grounds of field hockey to the intellectual battlefield of chess, and the competitive courts of badminton, Odisha is home to some of India’s most promising athletes. This article highlights the state’s contributions to various sports, showcasing the achievements and ongoing efforts that position Odisha as a significant player in India’s sporting landscape.

Field Hockey

Field hockey is another popular team sport in India. It is often credited with having modern origins in England. However, evidence suggests that forms of hockey were played in ancient Egypt, Greece and Ethiopia thousands of years ago.

The modern game of field hockey began to take shape in England in the 19th century. Earlier, the game was played on fields, but later, AstroTurf—an artificial grass surface—was used. The Hockey Association was formed in 1876 in England, establishing standardised rules. The game quickly gained popularity, leading to the formation of clubs and competitions.

Odisha is considered a powerhouse in Indian hockey, especially the Sundargarh district, which has produced numerous talented players like Dilip Tirkey, Prabodh Tirkey, Amit Rohidas, Jyoti Sunita Kullu, Subhadra Pradhan, Sunita Lakra and Birendra Lakra, among others.

Odisha has played a pivotal role in shaping the resurgence of Indian hockey in recent years. Currently, Odisha is the sponsor of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. In 2018, the state became the official sponsor of both teams, signing a 5-year deal with Hockey India. This sponsorship was recently extended until 2036, further cementing Odisha’s commitment to Indian hockey.

Odisha has hosted several international tournaments, including the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023. The state now boasts two world-class hockey stadiums, including the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, one of the largest in the world, and the hockey complex of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Some current Odia members of the Indian hockey teams include Amit Rohidas in the men’s team, and Dilip Tirkey has been appointed as President of Hockey India.

Chess

Chess is a game of intellect and strategy. There are various stories surrounding its origin. It is believed that chess originated in North India during the Gupta Empire between 319-543 AD. Initially, it was called ‘Chaturanga’. The game later spread through trade routes and gained popularity in Persia, where it was renamed ‘Shatranj’.

According to historical accounts, an Indian ambassador gifted a Chaturanga board to the Persian king Khosrow I (531-579 AD). Over time, the game spread further and became popular in the Arab world. From there, it made its way to Europe.

India has a rich chess heritage, with numerous grandmasters emerging from the country. Starting with the legendary Viswanathan Anand, as of May 2023, India has produced a total of 82 Grandmasters, 124 International Masters, 23 Woman Grandmasters, and 42 Woman International Masters.

Odisha’s first Grandmaster was Debashis Das, followed by Swayams Mishra, who earned the distinction of becoming the state’s second Grandmaster. In addition, players like Shekhar Chandra Sahu, Swayangsu Satyapragyan, Anwesh Upadhyaya, Sidhant Mohapatra, Rakesh Kumar Jena, Padmini Rout, Sambit Panda (International Masters) and Kiran Manisha Mohanty (Woman Grandmaster) have also achieved notable success. Saina Salonika has earned the title of Woman International Master.

The KIIT University campus in Odisha has hosted several international chess festivals, contributing to the growth and promotion of the game in the region.

Badminton

Badminton is another popular sport in the world. It is played in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. The sport is named after the Badminton House, the residence of the Duke of Beaufort. The Duke of Beaufort is credited with introducing the game to Britain from the Indian city of Pune (then Poona).

As the game gained popularity in Britain, the Bath Badminton Club was established in 1877. The world’s oldest badminton tournament, the All England Open Badminton Championships, began in 1899.

Badminton is played in three sets, with the first player or team to reach 21 points declared the winner. If the score is tied, a tiebreaker is played up to a maximum of 29 points. After that, the winner is determined by a single sudden-death point.

Badminton was first included in the 1972 Munich Olympics as a demonstration sport. However, it was officially included in the Olympic Games in 1992 at the Barcelona Games, with men’s and women’s singles and doubles events.

Mixed doubles was added for the first time in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and since then, it has been a regular event in all subsequent Olympics, with no increase or decrease in the number of events.

In 1986, Odisha’s Sanat Mishra won a bronze medal in the team event at the South Asian Games.

Currently, Odisha’s sister duo, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, are making a name for themselves through their performances. Odisha’s most notable badminton personality is Pramod Bhagat, who won a gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category at the 2020 Paralympics and the 2015 World Championships. He is the first athlete from the state to achieve this feat, earning him widespread recognition and accolades in the world of sports.

The Indian contingent comprises players like Leroy D’Souza, Vimal Kumar, Sanat Mishra, Syed Modi, Prakash Padukone, and Uday Pawar.

Karate

Utkal Karate School in Bhubaneswar is the hub for karate in the state. Besides karate, the school offers training in weightlifting, powerlifting, shooting and various martial arts.

Under the direct supervision of the founder and fitness guru Hari Prasad Pattanayak, the school provides high-quality training. Several students from this school have achieved international success in karate, bringing pride to the state.

Notable karatekas from the school include Gouri Mohanty, Valena Valentina, Santosh Maharana, Dilip Kumar Jena, Payal Baral, Anupama Swain, Chinmayee Bhuyan, Bhagaban Reddy and Kashinath Nayak.

Ju-jitsu

Ju-jitsu is an ancient and popular martial art that originated in Japan. It has gradually gained popularity in India and Odisha.

This sport includes various events. In Odisha, notable achievements have been made by Anupama Swain. Anupama, who works with the Odisha Police, has won several national and international medals. Swain, who earned bronze in the World Ju-jitsu Championships, represented India at the 2023 Asian Games.

Rugby: Rugby is a game that requires strength and skill. Players use both physical power and tactical skill to score goals.

Although India is not considered a major force in international rugby, Odisha has produced several players who have made their mark at the national level in various age groups.

Notable players include Dumuni Marndi, Hupi Majhi, Arati Murmu, Mama Naik, Nirmalya Raut, Parbati Hansda, Tarulata Naik, Ashok Hansda, Ganesh Dhangada Majhi, and others who have represented national teams at different times.

Cycling

In India, the highest governing body for cycling is the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), established in 1946. The CFI is a member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body for sports cycling.

When it comes to cycling in Odisha, the name that immediately comes to mind is Minati Mohapatra from Rourkela. Despite the lack of infrastructure in Odisha during her time, she excelled in the sport.

Minati, who has retired from her job at Rourkela Steel Plant, is Odisha’s first athlete to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. Currently, talented cyclists like Swasti Singh, Dinesh Kumar, and others are making their mark at national and international levels.

Odisha continues to make its mark across various sports, from hockey and chess to badminton and cycling. With a strong foundation in place, including good facilities and a growing pool of talented athletes, Odisha is set to build on its achievements and strengthen its presence in the national and international sports arenas.

PNN