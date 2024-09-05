Odisha is home to a diverse array of talents whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian culture and society. From Raghunath Mohapatra’s timeless stone carvings that echo the ancient traditions of Odishan art to Chintamani Panigrahi’s dynamic role in Indian politics, these individuals embody the spirit of dedication, creativity, and service. This feature explores the lives and legacies of these remarkable figures, each of whom has played a pivotal role in shaping not just Odisha but also the broader landscape of Indian art, politics, and conservation.

1. Raghunath Mohapatra

The distinguished sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra was born March 24, 1943, in Shasana Padia village of Puri district. At just 20 years old, he began his journey as a sculptor, carving deities and dancers out of stone and selling them near the Pothuria Sahi road. His artistic talents were recognised by the authorities at the Bhubaneswar Handicrafts Training and Design Center, where he later became a trainer. Mohapatra’s intricate stone carvings, made entirely by hand without the use of machines, are displayed in several prestigious locations, including the six-foot-high stone statue of god Surya in the central hall of the Indian Parliament. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, and served as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. Mohapatra aspired to create a second Konark, but he passed away May 9, 2021, in Bhubaneswar due to complications from COVID-19.

2. Jatin Das (Painter)

Jatin Das is a renowned Indian painter, sculptor, and muralist, known for his extensive exhibitions both in India and abroad, having conducted over 80 solo shows. His lifelong works were on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi in an exhibition titled ‘Jatin Das: A Retrospective 1963-2023’ which offered a glimpse into his lifetime of artistry, showcasing his paintings, murals, oil works, and watercolors. Born December 2, 1941, in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, Das was first married to Varsha Das and later to Bidisha Roy Das. He has three children, including actress Nandita Das. In recognition of his lifelong contributions to art, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

3. Radhanath Rath

An independence activist, politician, and former editor of the newspaper ‘Samaja’, Radhanath Rath was a revered figure in Odia journalism. He was born December 6, 1896, in Athagada Radhanathpur, Cuttack. Rath left his job as a clerk in the Forest Department to join Odia daily Samaja, founded by Gopabandhu Das. He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly five times and served as a minister in various departments. As a long-time editor of the paper, Rath had a profound influence on Odia journalism. He passed away in Cuttack February 11, 1998, at the age of 101. He was honoured with several awards, including the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Bhushan.

4. Chintamani Panigrahi

A freedom fighter, politician, and social leader, Chintamani Panigrahi was born March 22, 1922, in Biswanathpur, Puri district. He was elected to the Lok Sabha five times. In 1957, he was elected from the Puri constituency as a CPI candidate, later joining the Congress and being re-elected in 1967, 1971, 1980, and 1984 from the Bhubaneswar constituency. Panigrahi served as Minister of State for Defence in the Central Government and was the Governor of Manipur from 1989 to 1993. He was also a prominent journalist and labour leader, having served as the editor of ‘Prajatantra’ and ‘Matrubhumi’. Chintamani Panigrahi passed away April 29, 2000, in Bhubaneswar.

5. Udaya Narayan Dev

Udaya Narayan Dev, the erstwhile king of Sanakhemundi Pobhamari in Ganjam district, was a prominent politician and ornithologist. He was born October 10, 1935, and served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mohana constituency three times. After retiring from politics, he dedicated himself to researching and documenting various bird species. He established a bird museum in Chilika as part of the research project ‘Bihanga’.’ Authoring 12 books, his 45 years of research culminated in the publication of ‘Bihanga Sanhita’ (Bird Compendium) January 21, 2022. For his lifelong contributions to wildlife conservation, he was honoured with the Biju Patnaik Award. Udaya Narayan Dev passed away February 2, 2022.

6. Jatin Das (Broadcast Commentator)

Jatin Das, a distinguished voice in broadcasting, gained widespread recognition for his deep, resonant delivery of news and war reports in Odia on All India Radio, Delhi. Born in 1920 in Bhadrak district, his authoritative voice became synonymous with key historical moments, such as announcing the passing of Mahatma Gandhi. Das was also an accomplished actor in Odia and Bengali dramas. He passed away in 1999.

7. Surendra Nath Dwivedy

Born February 11, 1913, in Cuttack, Odisha, Surendra Nath Dwivedy was a prominent politician and social worker. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kendrapara constituency in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th General Elections. Between 1952 and 1956, he also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Dwivedy had a close rapport with India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who included him in various official delegations abroad. A trusted friend of eminent leaders like Morarji Desai, Professor Madhu Dandavate, and Ram Manohar Lohia, Dwivedy led the Praja Socialist Party in the Lok Sabha. From 1991 to 1993, he served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. He passed away October 1, 2001, in Rourkela.

8. Chittaranjan Tripathy

Chittaranjan Tripathy, born in 1971 in Chandbali, Bhadrak district, is a renowned actor and director who brought pride to Odisha by becoming the director of the National School of Drama (NSD) in 2023. He has acted in various films and series, including Dhauli Express and Sacred Games, gaining widespread recognition. He also founded a theater group called Sutradhar in New Delhi, enhancing his popularity.

PNN