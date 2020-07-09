Bhubaneswar: The state’s revenue collection from both tax and non-tax sources has fallen by 22.94 per cent till June of financial year (FY) 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous FY due to Covid.

This was revealed at the all-secretary level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here through videoconferencing. The monthly meeting could not be held during the last three months due to the pandemic.

Finance secretary Ashok Meena presented the state’s fiscal status before the meeting. The total revenue collection from both own-tax and non-tax sources during April, May and June of FY 2020-21 was `8,204 crore whereas it stood at `10,645 crore during first three months of last fiscal.

State’s own tax collection has decreased by 35 per cent up to

June. However, the non-tax revenue till June has increased by around 3 per cent.

The total non-tax revenue in first quarter of FY 2019-20 was `3,506 crore which rose to `3,609 crore till June 2020.

The programme expenditure of the state government during the period has also reduced by 5.06 per cent as compared to the previous FY. The total programme expenditure up to June of the current fiscal was `8,923 crore against the last FY’s `9,399 crore.

The social sector spending has increased considerably. The state has spent `5,281 crore in first three months of FY 2020-21 whereas the last years’ expenditure was `4,225crore.

Similarly, current FY’s first quarter expenditure on food security programmes has increased to `1,607 crore from `305 crore.

Lauding the performance of the departments in delivery of online services under 5T charter, the Chief Secretary directed the departments associated with Covid management to be more sharp and vigilant on containment of Covid. The district observers, CDMOs and collectors of the hotspot districts were directed to ensure supply of life saving drugs in their respective hospitals.