Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure better delivery of services by Women & Child Development (W&CD) Department and Mission Shakti, the state government Tuesday included them under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ ambit.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the programme through video conferencing at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The Chief Minister, W&CD Minister Tukuni Sahu and secretary Anu Garg will now directly speak to beneficiaries of different schemes such as Mamata to get their feedback. Naveen said several welfare programmes for mother and child are being implemented by the W&CD department and Mission Shakti. The most important is the proper delivery of benefits of these programmes to the beneficiaries, he said.

The CM said officials have an important role in ensuring success of the nutrition programme for children and in reducing maternal mortality ratio (MMR) and infant mortality ratio (IMR). “It is for their sincere efforts that Mamata has become a model programme in the country,” he said. Patnaik also advised officials to continue their good work and not encourage corruption.

“Satisfaction of beneficiaries is the biggest success of a programme. Providing excellent service to people is the prime objective of ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme. Efforts are on to provide better service to people based on their feedback. Good work will get appreciation and punitive action will be taken for negligence,” he stated.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme is a unique initiative in the entire country. He advised Collectors to lay special attention on successful implementation of the initiative.

5T Secretary VK Pandian, who was present at the meeting, said directives have been issued to officials to include only self help groups (SHGs) to provide ‘Chhatua’ to Anganwadi centres. He also asked officials to clear bills of SHGs and other service providers and timely release of revolving funds and infrastructure fund of Mission Shakti. Pandian also warned against harassment of beneficiaries for providing Mission Shakti’s revolving fund, infrastructure fund, granting of inspection report and grant-in-aid to organisations engaged in taking care of children.