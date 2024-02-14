Bhubaneswar: ODM Public School’s Satyendu Kar secured top rank in the state in the JEE Main 2024 (SessionI) Examinations, the results of which were declared, Tuesday. Several students of the school also demonstrated excellent performances by scoring top ranks across the state. Kar scored 99.98 per cent and topped the chart as the state topper. Debasish Panda from ODM Global School scored 99.95 per cent and ranked among states’ top 10 in JEE mains 2024, along with 12 more students of ODM Educational Group, who scored above 99 per cent.

Hailing the students, ODM Educational Group chairman Satyabrata Minaketan said, “We are immensely proud of the stellar performance exhibited by our students in the JEE-Main 2024 (Session-I). This achievement is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the holistic education they receive at ODM.” ODM Educational Group COO Swoyan Satyendu, while wishing the achievers, said, “Your tenacity and the unparalleled educational standards upheld by ODM have propelled you to this outstanding success.”

Speaking to the media, Kar said, “I am ecstatic to have secured the top ranks in JEE Main 2024 (Session-I). My heartfelt gratitude to my parents, teachers, mentors, and the entire ODM family for their unwavering support and guidance!”