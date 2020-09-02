Boudh: A seven-year-old boy who got trapped in a crevice while bathing in a local rivulet called Lakshmi Nala was rescued by ODRAF personnel, after a prolonged ordeal for four hours, Wednesday.

The child was identified as Nilamani Nayak, the youngest son of Saraswat Nayak. He got trapped in the rocky crevice amid the surging floodwater in Buruguda village of Tileswar panchayat under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district.

Nilamani had gone to take a bath with his friends. However, while bathing in turbulent water he slipped and got stuck in the crevice. He shouted for help after realising that he could not come out of his own. People bathing nearby also could not do much in bringing him out.

On being informed, ODRAF team reached the spot and rescued the minor boy. As the water was flowing with strong forced it took a lot of effort on the part of the ODRAF personnel to rescue the boy. It took them more than two hours to complete the rescue operation.

PNN