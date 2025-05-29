Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday urged trainee officers to gain thorough knowledge of all government welfare and development schemes to better serve the poor and vulnerable.

Addressing Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) and Additional District Welfare Officer (ADWO) trainees of the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said officers should not limit themselves to schemes within their departments. Citing major initiatives like PM Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Subhadara Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana, he said these benefit a wide range of people, including workers, women, SCs, STs, and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). He called for effective implementation of these schemes and suggested that the Academy compile a booklet of all major welfare schemes to help trainees serve the public better. To ADWO trainees, he stressed their role in ensuring SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities receive benefits such as scholarships, legal aid, compensation, and insurance.

Addressing ALO trainees, he highlighted their duty to safeguard workers’ rights, enforce labour laws, and ensure workplace safety, especially in the unorganised sector. He also called for support for migrant workers. A total of 90 trainees participated in the event, where the Governor personally interacted with each of them. Principal Secretary to the Governor, NBS Rajput, was present.