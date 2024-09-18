Keonjhar: A sick approximately 40-year-old elephant which is walking with a limp has been located by officials in Bardhana reserve forest under Champua Range of Keonjhar division. Officials said that the elephant has been moving with a limp for the last couple of months. Officials suspect that the elephant has suffered an injury on its right leg and as a result, it is not able to walk properly. The tusker was seen Monday in Barpada and Jhaliabeda village localities. Although there is no problem with the availability of food and water in the area, the Forest department is monitoring its movement. Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar Dhanraj HD said, “Maybe other than the injury, old age has also affected the elephant. It can be one of the reasons why its movement has been restricted.” Dhanraj also stated that officials had not noticed any wound on the leg of the elephant. “If the animal needs help, we will intervene at the right time. At this juncture we do not want to disturb the tusker,” said Dhanraj.