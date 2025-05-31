New Delhi: Actor Manushi Chhillar says working women are often discussed with disrespect and contempt, especially when it comes to entertainment industry, but it is different for men.

Chhillar got crowned Miss World in 2017 and later went on to make her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer “Samrat Prithviraj” (2022), shared a post on her X handle Saturday.

A misogynistic mindset finds it easier to attribute a woman’s success to a man’s patronage than her own merit.

The 28-year-old actor said she grew up in an empowered and educated environment where everyone was treated equally.

But she was also “exposed to the mentality” which viewed successful men as “hardworking and talented” individuals, contrary to women, who were perceived as “opportunists, gold diggers or manipulators”.

“A misogynistic mindset finds it easier to attribute a woman’s success to a man’s patronage than her own merit. I’ve always really ignored silly comments which have no consequence in the real world, but I constantly see working women, especially in the entertainment industry being discussed with such disrespect and contempt,” her post began,

“I grew up in an empowered, educated environment where, irrespective of gender, we all had equal value to add. But I have also been exposed to this mentality of “men are hardworking and talented if successful, whereas women and opportunists, gold diggers or manipulators,” she added.

She concluded by questioning if there is a “deep-rooted bias”. “Is it as simple as ‘if you hear something bad about a woman, it’s from a female who can’t be her or a male who can’t have her’ Or is there a deep-rooted bias?”

Chhillar will next be seen in “Maalik” alongside Rajkummar Rao and “Tehran“, co-starring with John Abraham.

