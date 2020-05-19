Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Tuesday sought a report from Keonjhar SP on the incident related to third degree torture of a youth by Sandhyarani Jena, IIC of Patna police station in March.

The issue came to the fore after a video of the said incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Jena was seen thrashing Chittaranjan Mohanta, 22, with a baton and later kicking him inside the police station.

Mohanta had been arrested for allegedly brutally attacking a person over a land dispute.

The OHRC also directed the lady officer to submit a separate report in this regard. Both the SP and Jena have been asked to submit their reports within four weeks.