Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) filed a case in connection with the alleged torture and electric shock treatment of four minor boys at the Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri after taking ‘suo motu’ cognizance of the incident Wednesday.

According to sources, the OHRC directed vide this Office order to the Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari to conduct a detailed investigation in this regard and submit his report by March 30.

Notably, police picked up the four minor boys from their houses Saturday on charge of theft from a retail outlet. The boys had allegedly stolen biscuits and some other food products from the shop.

The four were allegedly subjected to brutal torture in police custody for the next three days and were given electric shock. The Chitrakonda police did not produce them before the juvenile justice board within stipulated period limit of 24 hours, the families of the minors alleged.

The minors were found bleeding from nose and mouth, they added.

PNN