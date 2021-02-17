Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the annual Budget Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly, an all party meeting presided over by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro was held at the Assembly premises Wednesday.

The budget Session of the Assembly will be conducted from 10.30am to 1.30pm in the first half of a day. It will then resume from 4.00pm to 6.00pm in the second half. However, on important days the evening time limit will be extended up to 7.00pm, the Speaker said.

Question Hour and Zero Hour will be held in the morning session. Starred questions will be discussed at the beginning of House proceedings each day. Tomorrow, the House will start with Odisha’s Governor Ganeshi Lal’s speech. Annual budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented February 22, the Speaker added.

PNN