Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) at Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar will remain closed till September 30 to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The Commission took the sudden decision of suspending all activities after one staff was tested positive with coronavirus Monday evening.

The Commission also requested its entire staff to remain under home isolation and undergo test if they encounter any symptom related to COVID-19.

Issuing a notice, Secretary of the Commission Monday mentioned that due to detection of one COVID-19 positive case amongst the staff in the office of OHRC, Bhubaneswar, the office would remain closed till September 30.

The Secretary further clarified that during the shutdown period, extremely urgent matter if any received through e-mail may be taken up by the Commission.

