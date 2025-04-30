Talcher: A 40-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) vehicle in Balandha area of Talcher Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sushant Sahu, a resident of Gurudwara area.

Eyewitnesses claim that Sushant was on his way to Balandha market on a scooter when the OISF vehicle hit him head-on, resulting in his death on the spot. The incident sparked outrage, with a large crowd staging a protest at the mishap site.

According to sources, the vehicle fled the scene following the accident.

Also Read: Jajpur oil reserve project hits roadblock

On being informed, Kaniha police reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating locals, who dispersed later.

The locals have demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family and strict action against the driver responsible for the accident.

PNN