Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board authorities Friday announced five new cities for the OJEE 2020 examination.

In view of the current situation caused by COVID-19, five new cities have been added so that students can choose or modify their choices as per their convenience, said OJEE authorities in a statement.

The new cities include Angul, Baripada, Bargarh, Jeypore and Keonjhar.

The authorities have also extended the last date for submission of online application form till July 31. Similarly, the last date for online fee payment has been extended till August 5.

Students who have already completed the application process can modify their choice of examination centres between July 24 and 31.

The courses for which modification of examination cities apply are B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm, Int. MBA, LE-Tech (Dip), LE-Tech (BSc), LE- Pharm and B. Tech. (Special OJEE).

The authorities are yet to announce dates of examinations and dates for downloading admit cards. They said they would notify the detailed schedule in due course of time after July 31.

PNN