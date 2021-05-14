Bhubaneswar: The last date for submission of online application forms for all courses under OJEE 2021 has been extended till June 15 said a notification issued Friday by the OJEE chairman.

In view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Board of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has taken the decision to extend the last date for submission of online applications. Similarly, the last date for payment of fees for the exams has also been extended to June 17.

Information regarding revised dates for downloading of Admit Cards and the examinations will be notified in due course of time, following assessment of the COVID-19 situation after June 15, the notification said.

Through the notification, the OJEE chairman has asked the aspirants not to be unduly worried and to follow all the safety measures prescribed by the government. For updated information, the candidates have been asked to keep visiting OJEE’s official website.

PNN