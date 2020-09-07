Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state keeping in mind the interest of the students, the Odisha Government decided Monday to has postpone the online Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020. Officials of OJEE will declare the next date of the online examinations which in all probability will be conducted in October.

Earlier the OJEE had announced that the online OJEE examinations will be conducted September 9 to September 15.

It should also be stated here that to prevent large gathering of students at one place, the OJEE in association with the Odisha government has announced the addition of nine extra examination centres in and outside the state. Six of these online centres are within Odisha and three outside the state.

The new online examination centres in Odisha are in the districts of Bolangir, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Kandhamal. Students appearing in the online tests from outside the state can avail of the facilities at Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata.

