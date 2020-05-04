New Delhi: With the government easing restrictions in select zones across the country from May 4, Ola and Uber Monday announced to resume their operations in green and orange zones across India.

Uber will provide rides in green zones like Daman, Kochi, Guwahati and more places while it will provide rides in orange zones like Amritsar, Udaipur, Mohali and Gurugram, among others.

“If you must travel, Uber is ready to serve residents in these zones from Monday, May 4. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app,” the company said in a statement.

The company recommends no more than two passengers per vehicle, and no one should sit next to the driver.

In red zones, Uber will continue to offer Uber Essential and Uber Medic services in these zones, which it has been providing during the ongoing lockdown.

Similarly, Ola is also resuming services in over 100 cities across India, located in green and orange zones. The operations will be launched in a phased manner across these cities.

All rides will be driven only across the identified safe zones and to ensure every driver-partner adheres to the safety rules, a mandatory selfie authentication mechanism has been put into place before and after every ride.

Furthermore, all cars will be cleaned and sanitiaed after each ride and a flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced under which both the customer and driver-partner can cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort, and will be possible only with both our driver-partners and customers doing their bit to ensure that everyone has access to safe and high-quality mobility,” said Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola.