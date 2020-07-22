Mumbai: The hot topic of nepotism is not going to die down anytime soon. After Queen actress Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar as B-grade actresses, Taapsee has exposed Kangana by sharing an old video where the Tanu Weds Manu actress is actually defending star kids and their privilege, despite now masquerading as the flag-bearer of ‘anti-nepotism’.

The mudslinging between Kangana Ranau, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker begun after Kangana accused the latter two of sucking up to Bollywood “so-called mafia” in a recent explosive interview.

Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar. https://t.co/hPiOixDWi5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

Now, Taapsee has exposed Kangana by sharing an old video where the Queen actress was actually defending star kids and their privilege, by drawing parallels to the quota system, which, ironically, she had benefited from before becoming an actress.

A senior journalist had initially tweeted the video and wrote: “In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it “quota”) star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, Dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter.”

Then, Taapsee Pannu retweeted it, by writing: “Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai (The quota system is to be blamed for this)! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar (whoever the ‘territory’ belongs to, please understand for yourself).”

In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be clearly heard, saying, “The kind of background I come from, my father is a businessman, my mother is a teacher, my grandfather is an IAS officer and my great-grandfather is a freedom fighter… When I was giving my pre-medical entrance test, I had a particular quota for me because I come from this particular family. When I come here, how I look at star children is that they have 30% quota, how I had. I am just trying to come into their territory. If somebody else tried to give the pre-medical test, they wouldn’t get that percentage of quota. This is how I look at it.”