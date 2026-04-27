Bhubaneswar: Women’s collectives associated with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) have announced plans to launch statewide protests, alleging that the ongoing restructuring process by the state government is effectively dismantling the programme and jeopardising the livelihoods of millions.

At a state-level meeting of ‘Nikhila Odisha Jeebika Mission EC Sangha’ at Bhagabati Bhavan Sunday, leaders from multiple districts voiced strong concerns over what they described as a systematic weakening of the mission over the past year.

Speakers highlighted that OLM currently connects more than 7 lakh women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), engaging over 70 lakh women annually in income-generating activities.

Around 1.5 lakh EC members play a key role in mobilising households, encouraging women to take up handicrafts, cottage industries, and small-scale businesses alongside domestic responsibilities.

Leaders claimed that these efforts had transformed OLM and Mission Shakti into a large-scale socio-economic movement empowering women across the state.

However, the Sangha alleged that since early 2025, policy changes under the current state government have disrupted the system.

They claimed that loan recommendations were halted from April 2025, restricting financial access for SHGs and impacting livelihood opportunities.

Additionally, they alleged that over 1.5 lakh EC members face removal under departmental orders, raising concerns about job losses and institutional weakening.

The group further alleged that the restructuring exercise is rendering the system inactive and could pave the way for political interference.

They also criticised the Subhadra Yojana, arguing that direct financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually may increase dependency rather than promote sustainable livelihoods.

Referring to legal developments, the Sangha stated that despite a reported stay order issued by the Orissa High Court in mid-April 2025 on the restructuring process, banks have allegedly been instructed to change account operators of SHGs and federations—an action they termed unlawful.

To strengthen their legal response, the Sangha has advised all GPLF, BLF, and DLF units to remain in close coordination with legal representatives.

The meeting unanimously resolved that EC members and associated women workers will observe International Workers’ Day May 1, 2026, across all blocks, taking a pledge for unity and collective struggle.