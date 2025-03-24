Keonjhar: Union Minister of Steel and Mines HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly assured Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak to initiate steps to address the demands of Orissa Mineral Development Company Limited (OMDC) employees who have been staging a protest over unpaid salaries and benefits for more than 45 days now.

Sources said that owing to the strike, production at the Bagiaburu Iron Ore Mines – operated by OMDC- has been severely hit causing an approximate loss of Rs100 crore to the company.

According to sources, the Union minister’s assurance came after Nayak met the former in New Delhi Friday and submitted a memorandum regarding the ongoing strike, and the employees’ demands.

Nayak also appealed for the immediate release of employees’ unpaid salaries. Nayak informed the minister that the public sector company is losing lakhs of rupees daily due to the work stoppage, sources added.

OMDC, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) under the Ministry of Steel, operates in the Joda mining sector of Keonjhar district.

Hundreds of employees began their strike February 6, 2025, by gathering at the company’s Thakurani office gate in Barbil. They are demanding payment of six months’ salaries, four months’ unpaid wages, and overdue medical expenses.

Protesters said financial difficulties have made it challenging to support their families and pay for their children’s education.

Despite OMDC reportedly earning approximately Rs50 crore in profits over the past few months, the company has failed to disburse the employees’ legitimate claims, which amount to around `6.2 crore for about 450 employees, they alleged.

“We depend on our monthly salary to support our families. Due to the delay in payments, we are struggling to manage our financial obligations,” said Jyoti Ranjan Mohanty, a senior employee.

“Despite numerous appeals to company authorities and the ministry, no steps have been taken to address our concerns. We are left with no choice but to continue the strike,” added Debakanta Ratha, general secretary of OMDC Karmachari Sangha.

