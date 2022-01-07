Baripada: The district administration has started preparations to provide treatment to Omicron patients in Mayurbhanj district.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, ADM Prakash Chandra Behera and sub-collector Anya Das took stock of the arrangements at PRM Medical College and Hospital, Thursday.

They visited the special Covid-19 ward with 180 beds, a 20-bed ICU, a 10-bed HDU and an oxygen plant set up on the premises of the PRM Medical College and Hospital.

As the district is witnessing increasing cases of Covid, the officials talked to medical college officials and reviewed the preparedness of the Covid care system for the patients.

The Collector has directed officials of the health department to make all Covid hospitals and sub-divisional Covid hospitals ready within a week.

Besides, an 80-bed Covid care centre at Krushnachandrapur will be made functional soon.

The Collector has asked the officials of the health department to engage newly-trained doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the Covid care centres along with arrangement of ambulances to successfully deal with Omicron cases.

PNN