Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here has, so far, received as many as 246 samples of Covid-19 positive returnees from the ‘at risk’ countries for genome sequencing, ILS chief Dr Ajay Kumar Parida informed Monday.

According to Parida, samples of the 246 returnees were collected for genome sequencing to ascertain if they were infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. Out of the total 246 samples, genome sequencing of 141 samples of foreign returnees was conducted earlier and the presence of Omicron variant was not detected.

Samples of a total of 246 returnees, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have been received from different places of Odisha for the genome sequencing, including Burla and Rayagada.

“As compared to the first and second wave, both the Centre and Odisha government have adopted a proactive approach and focus is being given on testing and tracking of the returnees to curb the spread of Omicron variant. Genome sequencing has been conducted on 141 samples of foreign returnees till date in Odisha, and fortunately, none were found with the Omicron variant, the ILS Director said.

As per protocol, RT-PCR testing of the samples will be conducted for a second time before carrying out the genome sequencing of samples to detect Omicron strain. The samples whose CT value is less than 28 will be picked for genome sequencing, Parida informed.

“We have received some samples from Burla and Rayagada and by Thursday or Friday, we will be in a position to say whether any foreign returnee is infected with the Omicron variant,” Parida added.

It is pertinent to mention here that since November 29, from the date of detection of Omicron variant, 246 samples of Covid-19 positive patients have been received by ILS for genome sequencing.

PNN