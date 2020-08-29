Puducherry: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday appealed to the youth to take to sports so that they

would emerge as most disciplined citizens.

In her message through video mode on the occasion of National Sports Day, the former IPS officer said sportsman spirit would also be developed by playing games and more than what books could offer sports and games would make young children stronger and more disciplined and promote sportsman spirit.

She also recalled how strong she could emerge as a tennis player.

“Had I not practised tennis and become strong, I would not have qualified for the IPS,”` she said, asking

parents to put their children into sports and games.

