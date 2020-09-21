Ganjam: Ganjam district’s number of active COVID-19 cases has been constantly decreasing. Currently the number of active cases in Ganjam district stands at 269.

The district reported 57 fresh cases Monday. With this, the number of COVID-19 infected persons in the district went up to 19,675. So far, 19,182 patients have recovered from the pandemic disease.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 216 lives in the district. The number of patients who have died due to reasons other than COVID-19 is eight.

The district administration however, has still urged people not to become complacent. In a tweet, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked people to wear masks properly and also follow social distancing as the vaccine against the disease is yet to hit the markets.

In the tweet, Kulange also asked people not to go out of their houses unless absolutely necessary.

Notably, there was a time when the district was reporting the highest number of cases in Odisha on a daily basis.

However, now Khurda district has emerged as the hotspot for COVID-19. The district reported 651 cases Monday, followed by Cuttack district with 595 cases.

