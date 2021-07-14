Bhawanipatna: In a road mishap early Wednesday morning, a man was killed and two others including a woman sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a speeding truck at Dharamgarh area on NH-26 near Koksara canal under Koksara police limits in Kalahandi.

According to an eyewitness, three locals were standing on the roadside and gossiping with each other near the bridge at around 5.00am. A goods-laden truck ran over them.

One of the three died on the spot while two others were critically injured in the road mishap. The deceased was identified as Juge Bemal from Chikili village and the injured persons as Anta Gahir and Rambati Deep, the eyewitness added.

Also read: Commissionerate Police seize 550gm brown sugar, over Rs 34 lakh in cash

Some locals immediately informed Koksara police about the incident. Police rescued the two injured from a pool of blood in a critical condition and rushed them to the community health centre (CHC) at Koksara for treatment. Body of the deceased man was recovered and sent to the CHC for postmortem, a senior police official informed.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to ascertain the actual cause of the accident, which is underway.

PNN