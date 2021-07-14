Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown Wednesday, about 550 grams of brown sugar and Rs 34.8 lakh in cash were seized following a raid on a house in Kesura area under Saheed Nagar police limits of Bhubaneswar, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi informed.

According to Priyadarshi, two persons including a woman were arrested in this connection. Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar seized a car and a motorcycle from their possession. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the husband of the accused woman.

“Over five kilogram of brown sugar has been seized in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the last four months. Also, over Rs 34 lakh in cash has been seized in the recent raid. The investigation will now focus on financial aspects of the case,” Priyadarshi said.

“The person arrested along with the woman has links in Jaleswar, which is a transit point for drugs being smuggled into the state from neighbouring West Bengal,” the police commissioner added.

Notably, a special squad of senior officials from Bhubaneswar urban police district, Khandagiri and Bharatpur police stations seized around 90 kilograms of cannabis Tuesday while it was being transported in a car.

PNN