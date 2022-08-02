Balasore: A woman died and at least 50 people took ill due to diarrhoea after apparently eating contaminated food in Balasore district, an official said Tuesday.

More than 100 people had taken part in a feast at Daruha village in Bhograi block on Saturday, and in the next two days, people who consumed contaminated food started developing the illness, according to the official.

Around 50 people were treated in the Jaleswarpur community health centre (CHC), and a 30-year-old woman died of diarrhoea “caused by contaminated food”.

Others took medicine from local pharmacy stores, the health official said.

A team of doctors from the CHC and the district headquarters hospital have visited the affected areas, he said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance while returning from the affected area met with an accident early on Tuesday on National Highway-60 near Haldipada.

Five people, including the driver, were injured.

