Mayurbhanj: Panic gripped residents of Morada block in Betnoti range in Mayurbhanj district after a person was injured in a hyena attack Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Biram Tudu, a resident of Sunahajar village.

According to locals, Biram had gone to the nearby forest to relieve himself when he came face to face with the hyena that attacked him. It left Biram and disappeared into the forest after locals rushed to the spot after hearing the victim’s screams.

Locals immediately rushed Biram to Kisantadi community health center (CHC) for treatment. He was later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN