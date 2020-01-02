Rayagada: An aluminium tanker fell into a 20-feet deep gorge at Gumma ghati in Rayagada district Thursday morning killing the driver and injuring the helper, police said.

According to police officials, the mishap took place early Thursday morning while the tanker was en route to Madhya Pradesh after carrying consignment from Utkal Alumina Company in Tikiri. However, the driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle skid off the road and fell into the gorge killing the driver on the spot.

On being informed, fire personnel and police officials reached the spot. The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police officials have also seized the body of the driver and lodged a case in this matter.

PNN