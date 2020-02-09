Keonjhar: A person was killed while another sustained grievous injury after a car carrying them overturned near Sanajiuli village under Pandapada police limits in the district late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnakar Sahu, a resident of Jamajudi village under Harichandanpur block of the district.

According to the police officials, Ratnakar had gone to Keonjhar town on some work along with his nephew Ayushman in his car bearing registration number-OD 02X 5920.

On their way back home, Ratnakar accidentally lost control over the vehicle causing it to overturn and slide into a farmland. While Ratnakar was killed on impact on the spot, Ayushman was immediately rushed to Harichandanpur community health centre in an ambulance by locals.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The cops have also seized the mangled vehicle and are investigating the matter.

PNN