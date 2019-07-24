Keonjhar: A tusker trampled a man to death in Shankari village under Bansapal block of Keonjhar district late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Dehury.

According to villagers the incident occurred when Binod was out of his house late Tuesday night. A tusker that had been going on a rampage in the village trampled Dehury to death.

The incident caused panic among the villagers.

On being informed, Forest department officials rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Keonjhar district headquarter hospital (DHH) for postmortem.

Meanwhile, locala demanded the administration to sanction compensation to the victim’s family. According to a source, local administration has already issued a financial assistance to the victim’s family after discussing the issue with villagers.

Locals said that a herd of elephants here have killed at least six persons in this year including Binod.