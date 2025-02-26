Chikiti: A biker was charred to death while two others suffered severe burn injuries when their high-speed bike collided with a cargo-laden truck near a temple about 1.5 km from Nuagaon police station in Ganjam district Tuesday evening.

The deceased biker was identified as E Lakshman and the injured pillion riders as C Lokanath and N Raju.

All three of them were residents of Rajpur area near Ichhapur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The KTM motorcycle was completely burnt in the mishap.

The mishap occurred when the truck was on its way to Chikiti from Digapahandi and the two-wheeler heading towards Digapahandi via Chikiti from Rajpur.

Locals rescued the two injured bikers and admitted them to Chikiti community health centre from where they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur when their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Nuagaon police reached the spot and started an investigation.

