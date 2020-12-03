Bhadrak: In a tragic road mishap Wednesday night, a youth was killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a motorcycle had a head-on collision with another motorcycle at Baradeswar on Bhadrak-Bant road under Kenduapada police outpost limits.

According to police sources, the identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained. However, the two critically injured persons were identified as Sudarshan and his son Kamalakant.

The road mishap took place when the father and son duo was returning to their home at night. The duo was immediately rescued by local residents and rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment, the police sources added.

Later, the critically injured father was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack, as his condition worsened. Police have seized the bikes and launched a probe in this connection. Body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

PNN