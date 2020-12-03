Balasore: In an untoward development late Wednesday night, some miscreants attempted to loot two ATM kiosks under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

However, the loot bid at one of the ATM kiosks was averted owing to the timely action of alert cops during night patrolling. Meanwhile, cash from the other ATM kiosk was robbed by the miscreants.

According to sources, the crime was committed along the Soro-Anantpur road. The exact amount of cash stolen from the ATM has not yet been ascertained. When the miscreants were attempting to loot an ATM kiosk of the Axis Bank at Bagudi area, the local police was alerted by the bank’s Mumbai headquarters.

Soro police swung into action and a patrolling team including Pradip Mohanty and Pratap Kalo rushed to the spot. Police have launched a probe in this connection, however, nobody has been arrested yet as the miscreants managed to flee before the cops reached the spot.

Details are still awaited as the investigation is underway.

PNN