Puri: In an untoward incident of road mishap Wednesday evening, at least five persons were critically injured after the car in which they were travelling turned turtle following a series of accidents.

The tourist car (bearing registration number OD-02 AH-7752) was on its way from Satapada when the mishap occurred on Puri-Satapada national highway in Puri district in the evening.

According to police sources, a few tourists visited Gabakunda of Chilika lake near Satapada. The ill-fated car hit many people including vehicles at Sunamuhin Chhak, Brahmagiri Dhaba Chhak, College Chhak, Block Office Chhak and Kathua Aredi Chhak.

After the initial three road accidents, the driver of the car lost balance on the steering. The vehicle then turned turtle at Kerandia Chhak.

Locals immediately rushed to the accident spot. They rescued the injured tourists and sent them to Rebana-Nuagaon community health centre (CHC). Later, the injured were shifted to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) as their conditions deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the car. Police have also detained the driver of the tourist car. Details are still awaited as investigation is underway.

PNN